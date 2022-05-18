Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will post sales of $344.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.69 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $249.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 469,703 shares of company stock worth $13,069,731 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,326. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

