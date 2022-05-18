Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 237,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

