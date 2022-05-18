Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.12 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 508.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

NOK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

