Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1,557.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,371,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,644,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,894,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

