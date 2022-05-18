Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

