Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.18 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

