Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 202,652 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,652 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 123.6% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 595,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 329,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $31,922,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $3,792,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

