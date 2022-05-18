Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 56,443 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

