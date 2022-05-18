Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $278.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

