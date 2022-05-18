Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,192.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,226.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,086.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,055.83.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

