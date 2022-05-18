Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $6.03 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.