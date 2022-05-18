Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 104,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,027. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.
About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
