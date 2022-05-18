Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUOT. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 104,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,027. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

