RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 4,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,928. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $568.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

