Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $11,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,522,450 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

