Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

