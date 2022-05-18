Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Xencor worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xencor by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

