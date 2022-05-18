Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.