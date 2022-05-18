Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,239 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

