Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,777 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

