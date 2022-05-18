Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 166,983 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,983 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

