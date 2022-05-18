Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,531 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

