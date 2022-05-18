Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 358,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

