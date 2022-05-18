Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $25.34 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,731 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of AZEK worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after buying an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 161,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

