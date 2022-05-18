Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $67.19 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises 3.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $67,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,682. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

