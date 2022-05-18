Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,133 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises about 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,174. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

