Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 124,068 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,068 shares during the quarter. EVO Payments makes up about 2.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.06% of EVO Payments worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,047,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

