Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 717,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,799. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.87, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

