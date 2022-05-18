Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 186,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 33,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,087. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

