Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($27.98).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.75) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,420 ($29.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($31.99) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.12) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($24.77) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($817.27).

Shares of LON:RAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,090 ($25.76). The company had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,970.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,912.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

