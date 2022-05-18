Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $314,666.31 and approximately $511.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,359.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.76 or 0.06770375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00233370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.00670131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00558755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00069280 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

