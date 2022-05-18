Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$10.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.