Raymond James Comments on Interfor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

IFP opened at C$34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.14. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$23.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,572.02.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

