Realio Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,016.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $302,111.69 and $129,016.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,887% against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00848486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00496967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034172 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,675.24 or 1.70874190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.