Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

