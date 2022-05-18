Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/10/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00.

5/9/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00.

5/6/2022 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $104.00.

5/2/2022 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

3/31/2022 – MasTec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 765,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

