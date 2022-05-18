Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) CEO Acquires $20,237.28 in Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) CEO Evan Sohn purchased 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $20,237.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,440 shares in the company, valued at $263,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Evan Sohn bought 5,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

Shares of RCRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 194,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,724. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 498.78% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

