Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 473 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

