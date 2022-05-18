Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 125650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
Featured Articles
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.