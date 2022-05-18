Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 1,000,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,000.00 ($21,678.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Redbank Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Redbank Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbank Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.