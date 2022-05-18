Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 1,000,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,000.00 ($21,678.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Redbank Copper Company Profile

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of copper resources in Australia. Its flagship project is the Redbank Copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory. The company was formerly known as Redbank Mines Limited and changed its name to Redbank Copper Limited in 2009.

