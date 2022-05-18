Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.99 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) to announce $87.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.08 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $502.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $521.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $818.64 million, with estimates ranging from $755.50 million to $881.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redbox Entertainment.

RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

RDBX stock traded down 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.49. 213,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,829. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.92.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.