Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce $87.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.08 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $502.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $521.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $818.64 million, with estimates ranging from $755.50 million to $881.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redbox Entertainment.

RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

RDBX stock traded down 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.49. 213,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,829. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.92.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

