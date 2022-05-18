Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $12.33 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.62 or 0.00219296 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $506,160.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,003.40 or 0.99977554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

