Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

RF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 6,449,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,666. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.