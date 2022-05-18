Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 56,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,468. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Renault from €49.00 ($51.04) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($64.58) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

