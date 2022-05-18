Render Token Market Capitalization Reaches $251.28 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $251.28 million and $22.74 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

