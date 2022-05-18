Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 252,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

