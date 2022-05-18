Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RPHM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

