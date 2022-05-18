Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $23.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.