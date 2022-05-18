Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Roblox Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

RBLX opened at $31.94 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

