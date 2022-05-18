Retractable Technologies (RVP) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Retractable Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 29.76% 70.02% 32.11% Retractable Technologies Competitors -678.57% -64.71% -19.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Retractable Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1267 4583 7987 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 53.20%. Given Retractable Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 2.33 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -505.64

Retractable Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

