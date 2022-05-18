Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,970. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.